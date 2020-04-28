Murphy High Golden Apple Winner is there when students and parents need her

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)—For the past few weeks, we’ve been recognizing outstanding teachers in the virtual world. But the Golden Apple Award team decided it was time to get out of the studio, get some fresh air, maintain social distancing–and see teachers face to face, or at least from six feet away.

At Murphy High School in Mobile, we met up with super math teacher Audra Gardner. She was lured back to the school in a ruse by Principal Joe Toomey.

“I asked her to come up here today to help me with something, she didn’t ask me why, she didn’t ask what it was–she just said, yes sir, I’ll be there,” said Toomey.

Like many teachers during the Covid 19 pandemic, Gardner has committed to being available for her students. She says that has been one of the real challenges.

“Making myself stop. You know, staying up to nine, ten, eleven o’clock at night to grade papers, answer texts, answer emails–trying to make sure that I get everything to them but not wearing myself down,” said Gardner.

Not only is she answering calls from students and parents alike, she’s making some of those calls, just to check in. That’s according to her nominator Christine Jacobs, whose daughter Laura is in Gardner’s class.

“I’ve gotten the random calls, you know, “How you doing Mama?” I say we’re making it–I haven’t killed her yet….”

Still for both students and teachers this period is a strain.

“I miss my kids—I tell them everyday when we meet, I wish I could love on them and hug them,” said Gardner.

Our congratulations to Audra Gardner and Murphy High School for a job well done.

