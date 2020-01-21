Morning announcements bring Golden Apple Award to a Baldwin Co. teacher

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County High School student Jordan Callaway reads the morning announcements for students and staff each day. Recently, one of those announcements was pretty special.

“So everyone has heard of WKRG’s Golden Apple award, right… so now, I will read the nomination for BCHS today,” read Jordan over the school-wide P.A.

“Ms. Stacy is more than a math teacher… she’s always there for her students and always pushes them to succeed… not only in the classroom but also outside the classroom… she always knows how to put a smile on your face when the going gets tough… don’t really like math… she’ll make you enjoy it, I promise you… Bill Riales is actually outside of your door now. Surprise.”

Jordan nominated Sandra Stacey for the Golden Apple Award. The veteran teacher of six years teaches math.

He told us, “Ms. Stacey has always been there for me, outside of math. No matter what it is, with Key Club, with life, even outside of her classroom with math she was always there if I was struggling.”

Stacey says she loves teaching math and knows it can be a struggle for some students. But she says she lives for the moments when she knows her students get it.

“I don’t like for math to be hard–I need to show you, break it down for you… and I like to build the kids up. I like that ah-ha moment when they figure it out,” she said.

Our congratulations to Sandra Stacey, Baldwin County High School for a job well done.