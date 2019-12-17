Mobile teacher uses Alexa to help advance students who have fallen behind

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joshua Andry is that teacher all students want to be in class with. That’s why he’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Andry was nominated by fellow teacher Alli Flowers.

“He doesn’t have any time during his planning period because he’s always got the students in here… this is who they want to see,” she said.

Both Andry and Flowers are part of Mobile County Public Schools Star Academy. The program accelerates learning for over-aged eighth-graders, to put them back in the right grade.

“So we get them into the right grade by combining two years into one. They do eighth grade in the first semester, then we’ll come back in January and do ninth grade. And some will come back in the summertime and they will go into the 10th grade,” he said.

Technology is front and center in his class. Andry just recently began using Alexa for class reviews. He does that by downloading skill blueprints for the Amazon device. He and Flowers recently presented at a conference on using Alexa in the classroom.

His overall goal, though, is making sure these students get into the grade they’re supposed to be in and continue for the rest of their education.

“The students who are in my classroom, I want them to leave my classroom knowing that somebody did care about them and watch out for them and that somebody did care about their education,” Andry said.

Our congratulations to Joshua Andry and the Mobile County Public School’s Star Academy for a job well done.

