McGill Toolen alum and veteran teacher receives multiple Golden Apple nominations from students

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –When several of your students are nominating you for awards like the Golden Apple Award, you must be doing something right. That is the case for Camille Johnston. The McGill-Toolen High School teacher is this week’s Golden Apple winner.

Johnston received a whopping five nominations, all from her students.

Some of those entries included these sentiments:

…this teacher is probably the kindest person I’ve ever met….

…made every student feel accomodated…

…attitude and motivation during these troubling times have been an inspiration…

Johnston has been teaching English and British Literature at McGill for ten years. But she’s actually been associated with the school for even longer. She’s also a graduate.

“As soon as I finished my master’s degree I knew that I would only teach at my alma mater,” she said.

The President of McGill-Tooler, Father Bry Shields added, “It’s also so rewarding and satisfying to us that she’s an alum. So she appreciated the gift that she received here from Catholic Education and she wants to give back.”

And that she is, especially now, continuing to educate her students in an environment no one could have predicted even three months ago.

“So, every day I wake up and try to find a new method of—how can I reach them today,” she said.

But what’s even better–her students continue to respond, even though they aren’t sitting right in front of her in the classroom.

“I think that they know that this is an unprecedented time, but they are still very much wanting to do their end in terms of fulfilling their academics,” she told News 5.

Our congratulations to Camille Johnston and McGill-Toolen High School for a job well done.

