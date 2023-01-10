Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Ask Ashley Streeter about the last three years as a teacher at Maryvale Elementary and she’ll tell you one thing — she’s home.

“This is home. I grew up in Maysville, my Mom was an educator, so she sent us to Maryvale from Kindergarten to the fourth grade,” she said.

She’s been teaching thirteen years in all, and teaches kindergarten. And she talked about why she loves teaching kids at that age.

“We get to plant the seed. And we don’t always get to see them grow, but we get to plant them, we get to water them, and when your students come back and they’ve now graduated from high school or they’re now teaching — I have a first-year student who’s teaching science now — and that just makes your heart bubble.”

Something else that will make your heart bubble. Knowing that she was nominated for the Golden Apple by her lifelong best friend she met in the first grade right here at Maryvale.

Helena Davis said, “I have watched her pour her heart, her prayers, her time, her finances, everything, into every year of every classroom and I love you and I’m very proud of you.

And we say congratulations to Ashley Streeter and Maryvale Elementary for a job well done.