MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When we dropped in on Hankins Middle School teacher James Dumas, he was elbow deep in a mixture of flour and eggs and olive oil making pasta.

“We’ve got to put our eggs in our flour. How many cups of flour did we use? Two. How many eggs? three,” he said.

Not only is Dumas expertly mixing up some homemade pasta, but he also picked up a Golden Apple Award. The life skills teacher has been teaching for six years. This is his first year at Hankins where students really enjoy coming to class, especially when there’s food involved.

He said, “We’ve made brownies, jambalaya. Let’s see, last week we made… What did we make last week guys, I forgot. That’s right, muffins. Yes, muffins.”

Dumas was nominated by someone very close to him. His daughter Miranda came in to help with the cooking and to let people know about her Dad.

“Everybody to see how awesome he is because he’s such a great person. And you came in to help and we’re making pasta…Yeah, homemade pasta.”

But like every teacher we’ve given a Golden Apple to, Dumas says he’s simply there for his students, some of whom would not get this cooking experience at home.

“And the thing is if the food turns out, it’s fine. If it flops on us, that’s okay. It’s the experience of it,” he said.

Our congratulations to James Dumas and Hankins Middle School for a job well done.

