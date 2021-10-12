Lots of moving parts for this Golden Apple Award presentation

A lot of things fell right into place as our Golden Apple team presented Maryvale Elementary special education teacher Jay Smithson with a Golden Apple Award.

His college-age kids, Riley and Daniel, drove in from Tuscaloosa. Another daughter face-timed from Turkey.

Smithson has been a teacher for 23 years. At Maryvale, he teaches 12 special ed students and also teaches fifth grade.

He was nominated for the award by a former student who had been going to Maryvale since he was 3 years old. Tristan Hesthco is now at Dunbar Magnet School.

Tristan said, “I nominated him because he helped me go to Dunbar, he helped me when my math grade was low, and he helped me when I was missing a guitar string.”

Our congratulations to Jay Smithson and Maryvale Elementary School for a job well done.