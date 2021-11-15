Leinkauf Counselor wears lots of hats to bring students up to pre-pandemic speed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We met Brittany Powe Inge as she was engaged with a group of students in a lesson over bullying. It’s just one of the dozens of things Ms. Powe-Inge does every day at Leinkauf Elementary. That’s why she is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Family members and co-workers say she truly loves her students—all 550 elementary students at Leinkauf. But she takes her job even further.

“Being the counselor–that’s my role, taking care of my students,” said Powe-Inge. “But we also have their families to consider and also our awesome teachers and staff–so I’m kind of here for whatever and whoever needs me.”

Her nominator, a family member, tells us she does many things with her students in mind—like keeping a special closet with personal hygiene items for those who need them—and another with weekend food bags. While students were out for the pandemic, she partnered with a church so that some of them would have a safe place to study for students whose parents had to work.

So far, she says much of her time this school year has been taken up with getting students who missed that time, caught up. “That’s kind of what I did for the first half of the first quarter–helping the teachers with getting them used to being here, letting them know they have our support again–and letting them have their peer support I think is really important and they missed a lot of that, we can’t give that virtually,” she said.

Our congratulations to Brittany Powe-Inge and Leinkauf Elementary for a job well done.