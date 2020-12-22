Jackson teacher devoted to kindergartners and kindness

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Golden Apple Award team traveled to Jackson, AL and Jackson Academy to surprise kindergarten teacher Debbie Lankford with her award. We found out Lankford is a devoted WKRG News 5 viewer as well–

“Where’s Jessica Taloney?” she asked.

But we also found out Lankford is even more devoted to her kindergarten students. She’s been a teacher for twenty-seven years, all of them in kindergarten, where she says she learns things too.

“They tell me all about what goes on at home and I keep it to myself,” she said. “And then they go home and tell their parents what goes on at school.”

Her nominator, co-worker Caroline Boyette, told us her youngster didn’t think much of the notion of going to school, until they ended up in Lankford’s class.

“I had too kids that did not like to come to school but after a half a day in Ms. Debby’s class they want to come everyday,” said Boyette.

Along with the reading and writing and coloring and crafts, Lankford says she has one message for all of her kindergartners—

“I always tell them to always chose kindness–always be kind–always chose to be kind,” she said. “And they do.”

Our congratulations to Debbie Lankford and Jackson Academy for a job well done.

