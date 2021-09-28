It’s two for one Golden Apples at Causey Middle

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It was two for one day as we presented two Golden Apples to two deserving teachers at Causey Middle School in Mobile.

Misty Feenstra and Kelly Englestead both teach 6th-grade language arts. Feenstra has been teaching 17 years. Englestead has been teaching for three years.

Both say their jobs are made easier by the fact that they focus on the kids. Their nomination is also a special one since it was made by a fellow teacher, Elizabeth Wheeler. She said, “The comradery, the compassion, they have and especially during a pandemic, has helped me do my job better.”

Our congratulations to Feenstra, Englestead, and Causey Middle School for a job well done.