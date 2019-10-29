It’s hands-on STEM lessons from this Golden Apple winner

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — They are skills that are more and more in demand in the workplace; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM, for short. That’s why Brooke Love has such a passion for getting kids started early. Love is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

From robots to planting a garden, Love tries to cover a little of everything for her young students at Chickasaw Elementary.

“I don’t think they realize how awesome they are, how smart they are and I want to make sure they know that. And that’s something I get to do with STEM. Like engineers, they don’t get what they work on right the first time. They have to keep trying and keep working on it, and I’m glad to be able to teach them to do that,” Love said.

To that end, she organized one of the most successful events the school has had. STEM night for students and parents, where more than three-hundred turned out, had students finding out who could build the best ‘3 Little Pigs House.’

“They had to come up with a build where the house wouldn’t get blown down, and like kindergartners, these guys were in kindergarten last year and they used a hairdryer to make sure their houses didn’t get blown down. and by the time they get to the fourth grade they were using wind blowers,” she said.

Lots of her fellow teachers helped out, including Michele Hewlett who nominated Love for the Golden Apple Award.

“They’re so engaged, every time they come into her classroom or when she’s out on the campus planting flowers or plants or vegetables or whatnot…Ms. Love just does an amazing job and you can tell she loves it,” said Hewlett.

Our congratulations to Brooke Love and Chickasaw Elementary School for a job well done.