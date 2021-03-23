How she gets students to enjoy math is why she’s a Golden Apple winner

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s always fun when our Golden Apple team hears about teachers who make learning fun, especially with difficult subjects. That’s why when we heard about Rachel Jablonski at Spanish Fort High School, we wanted to meet her. And it turned out, she wanted to meet us too.

“This was a goal of mine this year—I secretly said it and didn’t tell anybody because I saw a bunch of teachers getting it over the course of the year—and I said ‘I want one of those…’,” she told us.

Jablonski was nominated by student Abby Lassiter who said math was not necessarily one of her best subjects.

“Because she was my favorite teacher last year—she made math into like games and made everything so easy to learn,” said Abby.

“My thought is if students enjoy doing math then they’ll like it better–and I know a lot of them struggle with math, some say I hate math—but if they come in and it’s fun and it relates to their life then they enjoy it,” said Jablonski.

It may be a surprise that Jablonski is only in her second year of teaching.

“I worked in the school for three years prior to that and found a love for students and helping them–so then pursued my masters and ended up in the classroom,” she said.

Our congratulations to Rachel Jablonski and Spanish Fort High School for a job well done.