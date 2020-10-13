High praise and a Golden Apple for St. Ignatius first-grade teacher

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — When you hear about a school where students, fellow teachers, and even parents rave about a single teacher, that teacher probably deserves recognition.

That’s why first-grade teacher Melissa Hodges at St. Ignatius Catholic School is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Hodges has been teaching twenty-three years, all of them in first grade.

“I went to Springhill College and learned how to teach the faith there,” said Hodges. “And bringing the faith here to the children is my purpose in life. And seeing the joy on their faces everyday and seeing the light bulbs go off–and it’s really fun.”

Her attitude is not lost of those around her. Principal Tori Miller called Hodges exceptional and outstanding, especially during the recent shutdown that had teachers teaching virtually. Miller said Hodges individualized instruction for each of her students–all while caring for her own children. Parents also thought what she did was exceptional.

“So, I think Ms. Hodges literally invented virtual teaching before it was a real thing,” said parent and nominator Libby LaCour. “I mean day one she was morning, noon, and night—on her porch, on her couch–she got her kids involved and they helped.”

Our congratulations to Melissa Hodges and St. Ignatius Catholic School for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: