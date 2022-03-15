Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG) — For Kindra Crumly playing and teaching piano to her students is about as good as it gets.

“My Mom was an accomplished musician, she played piano and so I’ve always had the love of music–so to be able to teach, which I’ve always wanted to do, plus to teach music–that’s like my favorite thing to do,” she said.

She’s been teaching piano for 17 years–the past fourteen here at Lighthouse Baptist Academy in Theodore. Crumly has been playing piano since she was six years old. She thinks it’s important that as students learn the academics, they also get the opportunity to round out their experience with the fine arts.



“In our school, we offer the academics, we offer sports, we also offer a lot of fine arts and I think it’s important for students to have a round–such a balanced approach to learning,” she said.



She’s made an impression on a lot of students and their parents–including Alisa Rosas who’s daughter is a current student and is playing along here with Crumly.



Rosas said, “I’ve seen my daughter excel just a few years she’s been in piano and we love her. You’re just awesome.”



Rosas also nominated Crumly for the Golden Apple Award. Our congratulations to Kindra Crumly and Lighthouse Baptist Academy for a job well done.