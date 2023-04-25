Citronelle, Ala. (WKRG) — These are just some of the students in Master Sergeant Gammon Braiser’s JROTC leadership class at Citronelle High School. And Braiser is our Golden Apple Award winner.

“I did 22 years on active duty–came back home, finished up here at Ft. Bird Armory–did recruiting and retention–I’ve been working in the community, North Mobile County, for 15 years working with the school system,” said Braiser

He’s been at Citronelle High for 6 years and his JROTC students are glad.

Shelby Harvison said she’s been in the program for four years. “He’s always just pushed me to do my best and be the best person that I can,” she said.

“He’s just always motivated me personally to do my best and he’s always been there for me. And he’s a big driving force in me getting to do what I want to do,” said student Juliahna Reid.

As students strive for their best, Braiser says his course is all about being allowed to make mistakes.

“I think some of the biggest things they get is we give them real-life scenarios and letting them go in there and make the mistakes here in high school that way when we get in the real world we don’t have to worry about that as much,” he said.

And it is a robust JROTC program–with more than 130 students–80 of them are freshmen.

“What is it that keeps you coming back here every day?”

“It’s the students, the community, my partner over there First Sergeant Middleton, we work very well together, and like I said, we there for them,” said Braiser.

In fact, Braiser’s partner is First Sergeant Stephen Middleton—and a Golden Apple winner himself. So now they’re batting a thousand at Citronelle High School. Our congratulations on a job well done.