Golden Apple winning teacher said fate led her to virtual teaching

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Inside a building that once housed a car dealership in Daphne is where many Baldwin County teachers are teaching students virtually during the pandemic. It’s where we found Mackenzy Hinds with her main teachings tool in tow–her laptop.

Hinds has been teaching for five years but she is a born leader when it comes to the technology employed for virtual teaching. That’s according to her nominator, Golden Apple winning teacher Shawn Kavanaugh, who we surprised with her own Golden Apple at her home back in May.

“I knew all of the things to do as a teacher academically but I didn’t know the technology,” said Kavanaugh. “And so she beautifully came over and would help me.”

Hinds even took over Kavanaugh’s virtual class during a recent family emergency.

Becoming a teacher in the virtual world Hinds said was fate.



“I actually moved here for my husband’s job and it was just fate that brought us to this…and just a blessing to have an opportunity at this new career and this new outlook,” she said.

Our congratulations to Mackenzy Hinds and the Baldwin County Virtual Elementary School for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: