Golden Apple winning kindergarten teacher: Her kids enrich her life

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 protocols are in place at Baldwin County Schools, so we met kindergarten teacher Felicia Bagley–literally–between classes, and between buildings to award her a Golden Apple.



Bagley says she’s been a teacher for 18 years and talked about the kids who she says enrich her life.

“Just the amazing amount of learning they do in one little year,” she said. “It’s just amazing how they come in and like you said they are brand spanking new to school… and a lot of them have never been in a school before and I have to teach them how to walk in a line… and how to sit in a chair… and by the end of the school year they are amazing…almost first graders.”

As you can tell her attitude and excitement are infectious, which is what several parents who nominated Bagley wrote to us about. And her students remember her, as middle and high school students seek her out year after year to say ‘hi.’

Our congratulations to Felici Bagley and Daphne East Elementary for a job well done. This year, our Golden Apple winners are receiving 100 dollars to help with classroom supplies.