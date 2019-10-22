Golden Apple Winner: You’re looking around at our future

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you wonder why your kids come home from school and suddenly seem inspired and ready to learn, it’s because of teachers like Natasha Gaines.

Gaines is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. She lives by words written on a poster on a wall in her class, “The Future of the world sits in my classroom.”

“This is our future, you’re looking around at our future. And if we don’t invest in them now, what do we have? And I got to lead them right because if you’re led by a dummy what’s your destination?” she said.

Gaines teaches social studies in a unique way. She relates current people and situations her students may have heard of to historical events they may not know about.

“If I talk about Beethoven, they may not know who Beethoven is. But if I talk to you about law and I can apply it to someone that you have seen on the news or someone in your neighborhood that might have to have interaction with police or things like that, these are things that they need to know—these are things that will make them vital citizens, and that’s what we’re looking for,” she said.

And, Gaines says she’s doing her best to reach every student, because of the commitment a teacher once showed to her.

“There was a teacher that never gave up on me, I was not a good kid in school. I was a kid that gave problems, but there was a teacher that said, ‘I see something in you that you may not see for yourself.”

Our congratulations to Natasha Gaines and Chastang-Fournier Middle School for a job well done.