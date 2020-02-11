Golden Apple winner works ‘mini-miracles’ each day

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Laura Bishop is a special education teacher at Fairhope Intermediate School, and this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

She’s been teaching for fifteen years. Her nominator, fellow teacher Theresa Wooten says she’s something special.

“If I can’t get a student to react to me, she can come along and get the student to react…she knows how to take it from a different standpoint,” said Wooten.

Being able to teach students who are struggling to learn brings its own satisfaction for teachers like Bishop, with the breakthroughs they make every day.

“Over the years I’ve taught students that have multi-needs, they have struggle learning, and it does take a team, it’s a team effort for sure,” said Bishop.

And there’s a lot of one on one time with students as well.

“It would just be learning to tie your shoes or going to the bathroom by yourself, and for these students, it would be giving them the confidence to know they can do their math or they can do their reading.”

Our congratulations to Laura Bishop and Fairhope Intermediate School for a job well done.

