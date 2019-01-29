Golden Apple winner wears many hats at Leroy High

LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Usually, we barge into the Golden Apple Award Winner’s classroom to present the award. But on our recent trip to Leroy High School in Washington County, we were already there when Coach Chan Lowe dropped in on us.

He was nominated as this week’s Golden Apple winner because of his dedication to his students both in and out of the classroom.

He coaches middle school baseball and high school football and teaches history and special education.

“I see how he is with the players but it’s not just the players it’s every kid here. He just supports them, gives them what they need, I mean a kid needs a ride to school, he does it,” said Michelle Everett, a fellow teacher, and parent who nominated him.

Lowe gives credit to his students for making his days easy going.

“They just make coming to work everyday fun–they come with a willing attitude to learn every day. History is not always the most exciting subject kids want to learn but they did a great job of making the classroom fun for me to teach them,” said Lowe.

Our congratulations to Coach Chan Lowe and Leroy High School for a job well done.