Golden Apple winner wants students to love math as much as she does

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG)– Our latest Golden Apple road trip took us to Washington County High School in Chatom. We met outstanding math teacher Summer Beech.

She was nominated by a parent of one of her students for her ability to get her students to understand math.

“And I want them to understand it the way I understand it because I know I think differently and I have struggles and I’ve had struggles so I try to help them overcome their struggles,” she said.An

d she doesn’t mind spending some extra time with students so they ‘get it.’

“They can come to me at any time during my planning period, after school, before school, I work with them at our after school program as well.”

Her principal says Beech is a fine example of what is ‘right’ in schools today.

“Anytime we can get recognized for the things that we’re doing rather than being recognized for things that may be going wrong in a school, or people think they’re going wrong, it’s great to see positive things coming into the school and out of the school,” said Rodney Smith.

Our congratulations to Summer Beech and Washington County High School for a job well done.