Golden Apple winner teaches life through dance

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — And you thought you had a fun job. Each day Angie Dussouy shows up to her classroom at Davidson High School and teaches kids how to dance. She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Her students call her Mrs. D. She’s been teaching dance at Davidson for fourteen years. She’s been a dance teacher for seventeen. But, she’s been a dancer her whole life.

“I went to Southern Miss–graduated with dance ed degree, a BFA in dance ed.”

“They have one of those?”

“They do, in fact I have a student teacher right now who is about to graduate with her degree in dance ed,” she said.

Since she’s been teaching dance, she’s gotten high praise for her classes. Not only from current and former students, but from her principal as well.

“You never know what’s going on in here–sometimes I walk by and I hear a lot of music and laughing but I know that that means they’re learning and having a good time. But it’s an interesting class,” said Jason Richardson.

Dussouy says what keeps her coming to the classroom day after day and year after year is seeing the transformation in her students.

“It’s amazing for me to see the transition that happens from the time they come in at 14 or 15 years old—and then when they leave into the world as young adults, the transformation is amazing. we have some amazing young adults who are going into the world, and I get to see them every day,” she said.

Our congratulations to Angie Dussouy and Davidson High School for a job well done.

