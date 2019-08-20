Golden Apple winner teaches lessons outside the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tim Anderson is the upper-school director at St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Mobile. And now, he is a Golden Apple Award winner.

“He’s one of the brightest faces on this campus…sometimes like the best part of the day, he’s just, he knows us by name and that just brightens your day,” said Eva Burkhardt, who nominated him.

She wrote to us that she is impressed by the way he teaches students many lessons that aren’t necessarily learned in the classroom, especially teaching young men certain social graces and the value of honor.

“Well, we just try to teach them general courtesy like always giving the girl deference, talking about something other than yourself,” said Anderson. “Just trying to extend yourself toward other people where you’re just not self-absorbed.”

Anderson usually greets all of the students at the door to the auditorium for daily assemblies. He’s been at St. Luke’s for 6 years but he’s been an educator for more than 40 years. Students at the school hope he sticks around for many more years to come.

Our congratulations to Tim Anderson and St. Luke’s Episcopal School for a job well done.