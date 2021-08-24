Golden Apple winner takes learning from the classroom to the living room

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — For some students in Baldwin County who are sometimes medically unable to get to the classroom, there is a special teacher who visits them to help them learn at home.

It’s students like 6-year-old Oliver—and 9-year-old Harley who Tammy Younce is dedicated to teaching every day. When special needs children become homebound temporarily or longer–Younce takes the class to them.

Younce told us, “I have the best job in the county—I believe in the saying that if you find a job you love, you never have to work again…and how could you not love my students and my parents.”

It’s one of those things you may not have realized the Baldwin County Public School System does for students.

“So they send in—there’s a few of us, homebound teachers—and there are some great homebound teachers both general ed and special ed. And we go into their homes and work with them until they are able to go back to school,” she said.

And parents like Harley’s mom Audrey Seale think Younce is a rock star. Both Audrey and Oliver’s mom Charla Brown nominated Miss Tammy for a Golden Apple.

Audrey said, “My child’s been going to school since she was three—and she’s the first teacher to figure out how to teach her—she’s learned more in the past two and a half years Tammy’s been her teacher than she has since she’s been going to school.”

“She goes above and beyond for all of her students as well as their siblings,” said Brown. “She makes sure they are all included in the activities and has really been a great advocate for my son.”

Our congratulations to Tammy Younce and Baldwin County Public Schools for a job well done.