SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The school band struck a chord as math teacher Cindy Faith entered the room to receive her Golden Apple Award. Faith has been teaching at Satsuma for three years, but before that, she homeschooled her own children and then some.

“I homeschooled my children and I was the homeschool co-op math teacher for about ten years and so I taught all the kids up in Jackson, Alabama–but I taught all of them Algebra one, algebra two advanced math,” said Faith.

Since joining the staff at Satsuma High, she’s become a favorite—or at least a favorite of the several students who got together to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award.

“We all did it together–we kind of planned in unofficially in a group chat.”

“Why?”

“Because Ms. Faith is a wonderful teacher. She focuses on the student and learning and not necessarily the grade of the statistic. She really cares about you understanding the material,” said student Jade Laffiette.

Our congratulations to Cindy Faith and Satsuma High School for a job well done.