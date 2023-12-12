Robertsdale, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner has been teaching for 14 years. Lauren Latham teaches English and creative writing to tenth graders at Robertsdale High School. She says she does it simply because she loves students.

“I just love being here and making those connections with my students and they’ve become kind of like my little family every year,” said Latham.

And since coming to Robertsdale Latham has become quite popular with students. She says she loves it here–and she would never lie about that.

Latham said, “I’ve taught in Valley and I’ve taught at Smiths Station and then we moved down here about 6 years ago to start our church.”

“Which one do you like best?”

“Oh, definitely here–I love it here. I told you the truth, I’m not a very good liar,” she said.

She is also a favorite of fellow teachers, one of whom nominated her for a Golden Apple.

Jennifer Pepper said, “Because she’s the best and I think everyone deserves to know what we all already know. She’s one of those people who slides under the radar and doesn’t always get the recognition she deserves and we thought it was time.”

Our congratulations to Lauren Latham and Robertsdale High School for a job well done.