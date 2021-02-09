Golden Apple winner says building relationships is the key to his success

Robertsdale, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s the head of the Social Studies Department at Robertsdale High School—and he’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. Dr. Justin Weindorf received fourteen nominations, all from his students. The key to his success:

“I think it’s just based on relationships,” Said Weindorf. “That’s my goal is to make sure they learn not only in high school but after high school. I have many kids come back and they say they enjoined what I told them, what I taught them, so that’s what motivates me.”

His principal agrees. Joe Sharp says it’s something he wants to see more of at Robertsdale High.

“When you have fourteen different students nominate a teacher obviously there’s a relationship there–they care about him, they care about his class, they enjoy his class and they’ve got mutual respect for each other. Again what we’re trying to do here at Robertsdale is create more and more of that,” said Sharp.

One of his fourteen nominators was his own daughter, Braylee.

“He just cares so much for all of his students,” she said. “Like athletic events–anything really–he’s just always there for his students–always talking about them, even at home.”

Our congratulations to Dr. Justin Weindorf and Robertsdale High School for a job well done.