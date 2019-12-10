Golden Apple winner retires from teaching, returns to teaching

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To say the least, Frinzetta Boman was surprised when our Golden Apple team showed up in her classroom.

Boman is a 1st-grade teacher at Leinkauf Elementary School in Mobile. She’s been teaching for thirty-seven years. In fact, she spent thirty-two years in Orlando before retiring from there and moving back home to Mobile.

“I had been gone, away from home, for 40 years and I wanted to come back and be near my family,” she told us.

While in Orlando, she was named Teacher of the Year at least three times. At Leinkauf, her principal calls her a ‘dream teacher.’

“She’s so dedicated…she comes every weekend, she comes sometimes during the holidays and she takes the initiative to do what’s right about children and so that’s the key. when we keep the kids at the forefront, we can’t go wrong,” said Principal Hope Belle-Paine.

Boman’s strength is keeping her students engaged. She puts in a lot of effort to make that happen.

“My brain is constantly bombarded with things to do with them, so I don’t sleep, I constantly get up at night and print stuff and come back because they are deserving of only the best,” she says.

Our congratulations to Frinzetta Boman and Leinkauf Elementary for a job well done.