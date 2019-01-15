Golden Apple winner puts up with a lot of ‘drama’ in her classroom

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — We got just a taste of what some students are learning in Cheryl Raley’s class at Theodore High School. It was all about acting out and drama. But first it is the award season, we presented her with a Golden Apple Award.

It’s not an Oscar or a Tony, but it may be just as memorable to Raley since she was nominated for the award by two of her students.

“She’s kind of our superhero. She puts so much time into us and the shows and she’s gives so much for us,” student Alex McIlwain told us.

Aleiah Vitrano added, “Sometimes with our actin,g she’s hard on us but she never gives up on us, there is never a day where Ms. Raley says, oh, I can’t do it today.”

“We recently came back from state competition, we were there this past weekend at Troy University–we had eleven students from our program who advanced to state and we did pretty well in the state,” said Raley.

They competed among 18 hundred students across the state in 33 categories. Raley says the competition is fun, but she also likes the camaraderie with her students.

“Teaching teamwork, the fun that we have building sets, painting sets, rehearsing into the night, I wouldn’t change it for anything,” she said.

Our congratulations to Cheryl Raley and Theodore High School for a job well done.