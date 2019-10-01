Golden Apple winner makes it ‘stick’ in their brains

Bay Minette, Ala. — We were able to surprise history teacher Lauren Navaroli at Baldwin County High School. Aislynn Daniels, the student who nominated her did the honors for us.

Aislynn told us, “We can walk into the classroom not knowing anything about what our lesson is about and once we walk back out of her class we know a lot. The way she teaches makes it stick in our brains.”

Navaroli has been teaching for three years. This year she teaches 10th-graders.

“Last year I taught 9th grade so I have a lot of the same students which is interesting and fun because I think a lot of us get along really well,” she said.

Fellow teachers tell us because of her young age, Navaroli is able to connect with students, something she agrees with.

” I like the connections I can make with the students the best.  I know it’s supposed to be about your subject, in my case history, but I just like getting to know the students and spending time with them,” she said.

Our congratulations to Lauren Navaroli and Baldwin County High School for a job well done.

