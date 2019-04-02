Golden Apple winner makes big strides for pre-K students

We learned a lot about how Andria Nittinger is able to help some students learn what they need to know as they head into kindergarten.

She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Nittinger has been a teacher for twelve years, seven of those in pre-K. She’s been at Summerdale School for three years.

Some of the students have been with Nittinger the entire time she’s been at the school.

“Yes, it’s great watching them grow when you have them for as long as I get to have them, the growth is huge and the families appreciate it, the teachers appreciate it and I love doing it,” she said.

Nittinger received two nominations for her Golden Apple; one from her neighbor, Darrelyn Dunmore, and one from her husband Frank, who says she deserves to be recognized.

“For as long as she’s been doing it and for these kids to be able to go to kindergarten with no help,” Frank told us.

Our congratulations to Andria Nittinger and Summerdale School for a job well done.