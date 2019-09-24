Golden Apple Winner knows how to connect with kids

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Intermediate was excited to hear one of their teachers was a Golden Apple Award Winner. They made sure a big crowd of students, teachers, and administrators was on hand.

Tomlinson is in her third year of teaching after graduating from Auburn University.

“I did go to Auburn. Auburn did a very good job of preparing me, I did start young but I think it was worth,” she said.

She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by former student Sierra Caldwell who called her kind, caring, loving, smart, and funny.

“She was one of those students who had the biggest smile every day, and she would come see me on PE break whenever she needed a minute,” said Tomlinson.

Being a younger teacher makes it easier for Tomlinson to connect with students. Her principal, Shannon McCurdy saw that talent when she recruited her from Auburn.

“She was just a young aspiring, inspiring teacher and so, I hired her about three years ago and she’s stayed with us,” said McCurdy.

It’s that connection with her students that keeps her eagerly coming to the classroom every day.

“I mean look at these faces, every morning I greet them at the door they’ve got smiles on their faces, good morning Ms. Tomlinson. so it’s worth it every day to see their smiles.”

Our congratulations to Emily Tomlinson and Foley Intermediate School for a job well done.