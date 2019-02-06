Golden Apple winner Kathy Black loves science and students

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Golden Apple caravan took us to Uriah, in Monroe County to meet science teacher Kathy Black.

The 27-year teaching veteran says it’s her students and love of science that keeps her going.

“Their very special, it’s a challenge, and it’s just a joy to see their progress and their learning,” she says.

A parent nominated Black for the Golden Apple. She said Black taught her daughter in the 5th and 7th grades and has an abundance of patience. But Black’s admirers go all the way up the line to the Monroe County Superintendent’s office.

“Her love for those students is extraordinary, her love for teaching them science–and like she mentioned in there, watching the students be able to help each other and teach each other,” said Superintendent Greg Shehan.

But her dedication to the job doesn’t end at the classroom door. She’s well known in the community.

“I have several parents all the time come in to tell me you know she helped me and our family, you know, needy families, get just to the grocery store to buy groceries, something simple as that–and I know she works throughout her church,” said Blacksher Principal Donald Baggett.

Our congratulations to Kathy Black and J.U. Blacksher School for a job well done.