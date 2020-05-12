Golden Apple winner is educating 85 students online during the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When we caught up with her, Tiffany Stallings was back at school at UMS Wright taking care of some administrative duties, while her students remain at home. She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Tiffany was nominated by student Nicholas Cooper, who said, “She is the kindest, funniest teacher I’ve ever met. She is very good at helping explain the lesson to those who don’t understand.”

Tiffany is a self professed science nerd…

“I teach 7th grade STEM at UMS Wright—previously I’ve taught biology, pre-algebra, technology and health education, right now I’m focusing on life science,” she said.

Her’s is a big job in the classroom, and even more so outside of it—with 85 7th grade students to interact with. And there are challenges.

“Just trying to get the students motivated to keep on our daily routine. To get them to log on exactly when we’re supposed to do our live thing,” she said.

Fortunately, her students are pretty tech savvy, and she says they are keeping up well.

“We’ve been trying out some new technology as we’ve been going through our curriculum, but so far it’s been smooth and they’re doing an excellent job,” said Stallings.

“That 7th grade STEM is not your typical classroom,” added principal Wes Lathan. “They’re doing multiple activities and experiments throughout the entire class period from bell to bell.”

Our congratulations to Tiffany Stallings and UMS Wright for a job well done.

