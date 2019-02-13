Golden Apple winner is busy in class, in the gym, on the field

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — We were lucky to catch Mandi Carter in her classroom. She and her third-graders have a schedule to keep.

“We were just about to head out to go to a ball game. I’m a coach, too,” she told us.

Along with teaching third-grade, Mandi also coaches elementary P.E., and girls volleyball and basketball. She’s been a teacher for two years and the fact that she’s teaching at Escambia Academy in Atmore is no accident.

“I love this school, I’m an alumnus, I graduated from here so it’s in my heart,” she said.

The person who nominated her says she’s always finding creative ways for her students to learn at a higher level, and she never accepts average. He should know since he’s married to her.

Frank Carter told us, “This was her first teaching job and learning how to live with a teacher and multiple roles here and we saw how hard she worked every single day and I knew that if anybody deserved this award it was her.”

Our congratulations to Mandi Carter and Escambia Academy for a job well done.