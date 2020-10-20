Golden Apple winner instills communication skills in a math and science world

Daniel Commander is a top-notch teacher who is doing a lot for the already top-tier students at the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile.

Along with teaching English and Communications, he also teaches public speaking and a class on media literacy.

“We talk about journalism and the news —we’re doing a fake news unit right now. Luckily this is not fake news,” said Commander with a laugh.

He is also a debate coach at ASMS.

“It’s fascinating getting to see the leaders of tomorrow learning and growing as thinkers and having difficult conversations about what’s happening in the world,” he said.

He’s passionate about teaching, according to the former student who nominated him for the Golden Apple Award, Jelixis Edwards, who said that passion rubs off on his students. ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle agreed.

“So at a math and science school, we realize how important it is to instill good communications skills in our students and he just does an excellent job.”

Our congratulations to Daniel Commander and the Alabama School of Math and Science for a job well done.

