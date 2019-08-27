Golden Apple winner honors the memory of a former student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —There was no surprising physics teacher Timothy Williams.

“Am I supposed to give a speech or something,” he said as we entered his classroom. He actually spotted our Golden Apple entourage from the hallway.

The Baker High School physics teacher has been teaching for 14 years. He loves it, and he says he tries to make the difficult subject fun, with a hands-on approach.

“I must have made it interesting enough for these guys to come back and spend another year with me. But, yeah, I really enjoy teaching physics. You’ve got to make it fun,” he said.

Science started for Williams at an early age, that’s according to his Aunt Darlene, who came to see him get the Golden Apple.

She told us, “He said Aunt Darlene I need to use your computer. There was a big storm brewing, he said I’m trying to chase it and see if I can get some good pictures.”

Now he figures out ways to engage his students. He is also often helping preserve the memory of one of his former students, Adam Clark. Clark was one of the people killed when a tragic storm struck during the Dauphin Island Regatta in 2015.

“We do a lot of fundraising working with his Mom, he was one of my favorite students because he loved physics. So it was a huge loss for us at Baker,” he said.

Williams was nominated by a fellow teacher who has now retired. He was named Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year.

Our congratulations to Timothy Williams and Baker High School for a job well done.