Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — A rousing and loud reception for our Golden Apple team as we presented Spanish Fort Middle band director Natalie Hughes with the award.

She’s been a band director for seventeen years, and you might say music is in her blood.

“Yes, my brother and my dad are both band directors. My brother’s at Robertsdale and my father’s retired–he was a band director for 44 years,” she said.

Judging by the vibe in the band room, it must be a fun place for students.

“I get to hang out with these guys every day, so yeah—these are like my best friends. It’s great to come and do this every day–we get to have a lot of fun. This is a really incredible group this year, they’re doing a wonderful job, so I have a blast every day.”

Jennifer McCrary nominated Hughes.

“Natalie is a great teacher–she instills into these kids’ work ethic. She makes them love music for the rest of their lives–she did it for my son and she does it for kid after kid after kid,” said McCrary.

Our congratulations to Natalie Hughes and Spanish Fort Middle for a job well done.