Golden Apple winner has been hitting all the right notes for three decades

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renee Thomas just began her 32nd year teaching music to young students. She says it’s the students that keep her coming to school every day.

“They are so excited about learning and every year they’re just so happy and so eager to learn most of the time it just keeps me wanting to keep coming back and doing it,”

We surprised Thomas during an assembly of the entire school, just as the band was launching into a few numbers.

While most principals tell us that all of their teachers are superstars, Azure Joiner Wells, the principal at Daphne Middle, nominated Thomas for the Golden Apple. She thought Thomas deserved special recognition for her continued dedication and hard work.

“So she has the wisdom, but she also has the drive and she continues to just grow and get better and better with our students. And we know as times have changed, students have changed, but she continues to attend professional development, her kids are in competition,” she told us.

Our congratulations to Renee Thomas and Daphne Middle School for a job well done.

