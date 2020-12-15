Jackson, Ala. (WKRG) — You might be hard-pressed to think for a nobler profession than helping guide the education of the newest students at school. That’s why Gilmore Elementary’s Wendy Christian is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Christian is a 22 year veteran teacher, 18 of those at Gilmore in Jackson, Al. She says teaching a new crop of kindergarten students each year is the best.

“I like the kids,” she says. “It’s always a new adventure every day.”

Her nominators said it was her connection to the students and the attention she gives each one that makes Christian special.

Renee Horton told us about her grandson Sam. “He learns a little bit different than most people and seeing the time and the love she put in with him just warmed my heart.”

But Christian says parents should know one thing about their little kindergartners.

“Whatever happens at home, they come to school and tell….and I’m sure that whatever happens at school, they go home and tell as well,” said Christian.

But parents may already know that. Our congratulations to Wendy Christian and Gilmore Elementary for a job well done.

