Golden Apple winner goes above and beyond in a virtual classroom

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –It’s not easy to surprise teachers in a virtual world, but we did it for the second time since schools have been closed for the coronavirus pandemic. We enlisted the help of McDavid Jones Elementary school principal Susan Dickinson to help us spotlight teacher Stacy Busby.

“Oh, how special, my heart is bursting right now,” said Busby as we crashed into the Zoom meeting set up between her, Dickinson and the parent and student who nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.

Brandy Murphy and her son Padon, who is in Ms. Busby’s fourth-grade-class, said the real help for them during this pandemic recess is having a teacher be available when they need her.

“And the other day when my mom called her to ask her something, she gave her what she needed,” said Padon.

Brandy added, “The videos that she’s been putting up have meant a lot to Padon and they’ve really kept him focused on wanting to do his school work.”

Busby has 23 students in her class and keeping up with each of them online and on the phone is a challenge.

“It has been challenging but it’s been exciting as well. I miss all of my babies and miss being with them every day but I want to give them the best quality education that they need and it’s important, whether it’s online or they’re working face to face,” said Busby

Our congratulations to Stacy Busby and McDavid Jones Elementary School in Citronelle for a job well done.

