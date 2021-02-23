Golden Apple winner finds ways to engage with fun

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 This Morning co-anchor Jessica Taloney was on hand for the special presentation to teacher Machele Martin.

“I’m here to present you with the Golden Apple Award…”

Martin is getting accolades from one of her colleagues at Gulf Shores Middle School–school nurse Jill Morgan, who is also a parent. She said her daughter Callie struggled with learning until she met Martin.

“She’s lively and she gets great interaction from the kids,” said Morgan. “I hear it in the hallway, and in the classroom, and I hear it from my own child….and my other child also had her and they speak so highly of her.”

“It makes me feel great,” said Martin. “I really want them to enjoy school and learning and to build skills for the future and help them to the next grade–this is great.”

Martin says she’s always trying to get on the students’ level. She says fun works best.



“We’re studying the great depression and it’s really hard for them to understand the economy, so I found a really good game where they’re playing the stock market and they get money over a twenty-year span–it’s from a financial website….so I’m always trying to find those things that make it real for them,” Martin said.

Callie Morgan, a student and Jill’s daughter, said, “She always finds little games for us to play to learn or she’ll interact with us more to learn.”

Our congratulations to Machele Martin and Gulf Shores Middle School for a job well done.