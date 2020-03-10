Golden Apple winner engages first-graders in unique ways

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A surprise for first-grade teacher Brooke Young as we barged into her already active classroom. Young has been teaching first-graders for six years.

“They’re a great group of kids–they keep me on my toes. They’re fun and energetic,” she said.

The person who nominated Young, fellow teacher and parent Allyson Chappell, has twins in Young’s classroom.

“And, you can tell the difference between a good teacher and a great teacher,” said Chappell.

Chappell told us it’s the unique things Young has her students doing that make the difference. For example, she uses technology to allow her first-graders to complete electronic portfolios that help keep parents involved in their daily work.

She not only uses technology. Each month her students get a new book to take home to keep for extra reading practice. The idea is just keeping her students engaged.

“We do break-outs like we’re doing right now for Valentine’s Day. We had some monsters freeze our classroom so we’re trying to break a code,” said Young.

Behind all of this were fellow teachers and her husband who had to keep the Golden Apple surprise a secret.

“It was a challenge,” said Jason Young, her husband. “I got the call from Ms. Whiggan Wednesday afternoon and immediately when I got home and Brooke got home, she knew something was up.”

Our congratulations to Brooke Young and Mary B. Austin School for a job well done.

