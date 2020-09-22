Golden Apple winner chose teaching for her second career

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Teaching is Julia Harrison’s second career. She spent thirty years in accounting and personnel before heading to the classroom. She’s a second grade teacher at Magnolia School in Foley.

“I just love the kids and you know I’m going to be in the nursing home one day and I want these kids to take good care of me,” said Harrison.

To hear her tell it, it was almost a given that she would end up as a teacher. Her Mother, Grandmother and son are also teachers.

“I love to see a child’s perspective on our world and help guide that to a better world,” she says.

Harrison, like teachers and students in all of Baldwin County, are having to face the coronavirus pandemic head-on–and they are doing well.



“The kids are so in-tune to it, they’re not rebellious, they’re doing what they’re told–I’m amazed,” said Harrison.



Principal P. J. Sute told us, “We’re doing everything right, we’re keeping everyone safe–the faculty has been, I couldn’t do it without my faculty.”

Our congratulations to Julia Harrison and Magnolia School for a job well done.

