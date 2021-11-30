Golden Apple winner brings real-world experience to the classroom

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers are known for setting important goals, both for themselves and their students. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is no different. She spelled out her goals for her students when our Golden Apple team paid a visit.

Carol Little is a lawyer, a former assistant city attorney and a former municipal judge. Now she can add Golden Apple Award winner to her accomplishments.



Little teaches government and economics at Leflore High School in Mobile. And she says she has some specific goals and hopes for her students.

“You know the goal of a government class is to make sure students become responsible citizens,” said Little. “And I’m also a lawyer so I understand the importance of voting and having our young people realize how important it is they participate in our system.”

For her, the icing on the cake would be just a little more.

“Hopefully one of my students will come to me and say ‘I’m running for office… and I learned I could run for office from taking your class and realized how important it is’ — so that’s my goal in life,” she said.

She’s certainly gotten through to some students like nominator Doniceia Matthews. “The reason I chose Ms. Little was because she has motivated me and encouraged me all my years at Leflore High School.”

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and expertise to the classroom,” said Leflore Principal Dr. Antonio Williams. “She’s able to bring a lot of real-world experiences into the lives of our students.”

Our congratulations to Carol Little and Leflore High School for a job well done.