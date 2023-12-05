Elberta, Ala. (WKRG) — The entire student body of Elberta’s St. Benedict Catholic School turned out, along with fellow teachers, friends, family, and anyone else who happened by — to watch as Kim Frank received a Golden Apple Award.

Frank is a veteran teacher with 28 years under her belt. She’s been at St. Benedict’s for the past couple of years. She was previously at Foley Middle School.

She says what she loves about teaching here is seeing her students grow over a few years.

“Seeing their writing skills grow, seeing their reading skills grow. I love it — these kids, my seventh and eighth graders I had last year — I get to have them for three years. Get to see them year after year and how far they’ve come,” said Frank.

Frank teaches language arts to middle schoolers, which she says she also loves to do.

“It’s the most fun age. One minute to the next, they don’t know what they want to be or how they want to be, but you get to see them grow and get them ready for high school,” she said.

Congratulations to Kim Frank and St. Benedict Catholic School for a job well done!