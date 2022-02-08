MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Once again students were allowed out of the classroom to cheer for our newest Golden Apple Award winner–third-grade teacher Katina Farmer at Old Shell Magnet School. There was also a song from the school chorus.

Farmer is in her ninth year—and teaching third grade is where it’s at for her.

“They have such inquisitive spirits, they love to learn, they’re sponges—they have joy in learning and they really get excited about it,” she said.

And Farmer was nominated by one of her own third-graders, Maggie Miller.

Maggie told her, “You’re my favorite teacher in the whole world…”

But we found out, Farmer is also in charge of making sure other teachers feel pretty good about the job they’re doing. She’s in charge of the Sunshine Club.

Farmer said, “And I explained it to the kids, it’s like a prize box for teachers. So every month they get a little thank-you, I love you, I appreciate you, keep going-you’re doing a great job…so I’m in charge of that and we just try to let these teachers know how much we appreciate them.”

Our congratulations to Katina Farmer and Old Shell Magnet School for a job well done.