Golden Apple teacher calms fears as kids return to the classroom

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It was back before Christmas when we caught up with Emma Boren. She was directing a rehearsal of Knollwood Christian Academy’s Christmas play.

Normally, Boren, who has been a teacher for six years, teaches math and language to middle schoolers at Knollwood.

Bill: “…and you get to direct a stage play as well?”

Emma: “Apparently…”

Bill: “Did you get volunteered?”

Emma: “Kind of, yes….”

But for one grateful parent, Boren is much more than a teacher and director. Lisa Tew says she has been a huge help to her son.

“He’s on the high-functioning spectrum,” said Tew. “And during the pandemic, I was really concerned about even sending him back.”

The COVID pandemic has meant a lot of changes not only for students, but for teachers as well. Tew said Boren stepped up to the plate to help her son adjust to the changes of getting back in class.

“Staying after school–helping them when they don’t get it, when they just need that extra push…”

Our congratulations to Emma Boren and Knollwood Christian Academy for a job well done.