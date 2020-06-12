Golden Apple Award Special: Honoring this year’s outstanding teachers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Golden Apple Award Special is a look back at the school year, the end of which was interrupted by a global pandemic. We took a look at how teachers were adapting to the ‘new normal,’ and many of the other teachers we spotlighted when the world was more normal.

A big thank you to all of our teachers, administrators, parents and students who helped with this year’s Golden Apple tour. And special recognition to all teachers, everywhere, who are going the extra mile to make sure students continue to further their educations with all the coronavirus outbreak is throwing at us.

