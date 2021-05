Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers worked longer and harder this past year thanks to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic–but that didn’t stop us from highlighting outstanding teachers this year.

Our Golden Apple Award Special salutes the hard work of our teachers. Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the 2020-2021 school year.

